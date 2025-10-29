A fall-tastic forecast

We’re starting off today with morning temps in the low 40s, climbing to the mid-50s by this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day — thanks to an area of high pressure controlling our weather. A few gusty winds are possible later today, but they’ll calm down tonight.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s. Tomorrow brings a few more clouds and highs again in the mid-50s, but rain chances stay very low. Seasonable temperatures stick around through the rest of the work week before a bit of cooling arrives this weekend.

Halloween night looks cool and breezy, there is a chance for some sprinkles but rain chances remain low.