A fall-like Friday

We’re waking up to cool weather this morning, with lows in the low 40s for most areas. Clear skies and calm northwest winds allowed temperatures to drop overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout Friday, giving us a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s, with a light breeze and low humidity.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to dip once again. By early Saturday morning, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Because of the chilly temperatures, frost advisories are in effect for our northern counties. Be sure to take precautions to protect outdoor plants. After a cool start, fall-like weather will stick around for the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night, a few more clouds will build in, keeping overnight lows a bit milder. There could also be a few showers, especially across northern areas. If rain develops overnight, it should remain light and wrap up by Sunday morning. The clouds will move out, leaving us with mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will once again reach the mid-60s, making this weekend an awesome time for fall festivities.

Dry, fall-like weather will continue into the start of next week, along with cool mornings. With temperatures expected to remain chilly, additional frost advisories and even freeze warnings are possible early next week. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast, especially if you have sensitive plants or other outdoor interests.