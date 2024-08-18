Watch Now
A dry sunny week

After a couple days of isolated showers and storms, we're ending the weekend and beginning this week with mostly sunny skies.
There are chances for small systems to produce light rain on Monday in the late afternoon/early evening, but Northeast Wisconsin looks to be dry for the majority of the week.

More sunny skies will follow Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s before climbing into the 80s next weekend for the debut of Sports Showdown and the Packers' preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

