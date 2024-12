Monday gave us a drop of spring in December with highs reaching the low 50s across northeast Wisconsin.

It's the third consecutive day our highs have in the 40s or higher.

These warm temperatures will not last long.

Cold air from the north will make its way down to northeast Wisconsin beginning on Wednesday with lows dropping to or close to zero.

Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs only reaching single digits.

Highs will warm back up to above normal temperatures this weekend.