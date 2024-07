After a couple days of rain, Northeast Wisconsin is opening back up to sunny skies.

Precipitation will be scarce, if not, nonexistent for the rest of the day continuing through the rest of the week.

Our temperature will be a bit cooler than normal with highs in the mid 70s today and in the upper 70s tomorrow.

Heading into the weekend we'll be back into the 80s with mostly sunny skies and the potential for a 90-degree day this weekend or early next week.