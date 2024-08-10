A cooler sunny Saturday

We've had mostly sunny skies albeit cooler temperatures than normal with strong wind gusts.

We could see some scattered rain in parts of the Northwoods and Door County but expecting a mostly dry evening and night in Northeast Wisconsin.

Lows expected to drop into the mid-50s.

Temperatures will warm up on Sunday into upper 70s with mostly sunny skies once again.

More strong wind gusts are expected for Sunday as well.

Our temperatures will return to the lows 80s with mostly sunny skies to begin next week.