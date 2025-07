For the first time in over a week, high temperatures in the Fox Valley fell short of 80 degrees.

After some early showers, we're ending the holiday weekend with mostly sunny skies into the evening and mostly clear skies overnight.

Highs will once again fall just short of the 80s on Monday, another day with below normal temps.

We may just squeak back into the 80s on Tuesday, however there will also be a chance for thunderstorms.