After some late morning/early afternoon rain, Sunday night will be partly cloudy with chances for light scattered rain in some areas.

Temperatures will be noticeably below normal in the 60s on Monday with clouds and rain expected.

Non-severe thunderstorms are possible as well.

Temperatures will warm up in the middle of the week with more sunshine and a brief return to the 80s.

Chances for rain pick up towards the end of the week with temperatures dropping below normal.