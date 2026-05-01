A cool start to May

For the first day of May, temperatures will run below average. Frost advisories are in effect this morning as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

We’ll see some morning sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. There is another chance for isolated, light showers. Areas farther north could even see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

Friday night brings another chance for frost or even a freeze. Temperatures will warm slightly by Saturday afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy before rain chances return Sunday afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be seasonable, but temperatures will cool off again next week. We’ll also see multiple chances for scattered showers, similar to what we’ve experienced this week.