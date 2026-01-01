A cold welcome to the new year

Happy New Year! 2026 begins with bitterly cold conditions across the area.

Morning temperatures are starting out in the single digits, and despite some afternoon warming, highs today will only reach the low teens. A light breeze will keep wind chills at or below zero throughout the day, making it feel even colder than the thermometer suggests.

Clouds will steadily increase through the morning, with a chance for flurries or light snow developing early this afternoon. Any snowfall is expected to be light.

Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the low single digits as skies gradually clear. That clearing will set the stage for a sunny but cold Friday. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-teens, remaining well below average for early January.

Be sure to bundle up, limit time outdoors if possible, and have a safe and warm start to the new year.