A cloudy June opener

Saturday brought cooler temperatures in the mid 60s with clouds and rain.

Severe weather and precipitation are not expected for Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning will bring fog that will significantly affect visibility, but most of the day will be warm in the upper 70s/lowers 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday looks to include showers with thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all include chances for rain and/or thunderstorms as well.

Rain isn't expected for next weekend although temperatures will be cooler.