After a winter weather advisory and snow showers earlier in the day, our skies clear up a bit giving us cloudy skies overnight.

We're expecting between 1-2 inches of snow accumulation for most of the area.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected heading into the holidays.

High temperatures will be at least ten degrees above normal going through Christmas and the final weekend of 2024.

Another system is expected to pass through northeast Wisconsin this weekend that will bring rain to the area.