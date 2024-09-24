A cloudy day of fall

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s for the second day in a row.

Mostly cloudy skies give us a chance for sprinkles and light rain during the late morning and early afternoon.

More sunshine is expected beginning on Wednesday as our temperatures rise up into the mid 70s.

Thursday will see more sunshine as well before more clouds move in ahead of the weekend.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make their way towards Wisconsin which could mean more clouds and light rain over the weekend.