A chilly Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving!

Yesterday we saw wind gusts above 50 miles per hour, and many places recorded more than 2 inches of snow. The snow has wrapped up, but any slush on the roads may refreeze as temperatures remain below freezing. This could create some slick spots, so drive carefully—especially if you’re out early this morning.

For your Thanksgiving plans, it will be cold and windy. Wind gusts near 30 miles per hour will make the 30-degree temperatures feel even chillier. Today will be mostly cloudy, and you may see a few flurries during the first half of the day.

After quieter weather today and Friday, snow chances return on Saturday. This system has the potential to bring impactful snow totals, especially with many people traveling home after the holiday. We will continue to monitor this system and its potential impacts as we get closer.

After the snow, a deep cold settles in for the start of next week.