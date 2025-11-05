A bright and breezy day on the way

A low-pressure system pushed through northern Wisconsin last night and brought a few rain showers and lots of clouds. Those clouds kept things fairly mild overnight, with low temperatures in the low to mid-40s. This morning, we will see winds pick back up, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour this afternoon. Clouds will clear out throughout the morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s today.

Another low-pressure system will move through Thursday night, bringing more wind and rain.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average through the workweek before a sharp drop arrives this weekend. By Sunday, highs will only reach the 30s, with a chance for snow both Saturday and Sunday.

