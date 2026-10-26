A brief return to late October temperatures

This weekend did not feel like we were heading into the last week of October, as highs climbed into the low 70s, almost 20 degrees above average for late October. However, a cold front moved through yesterday, bringing back a more seasonable late October feel. The front shifted our winds to the north, making today a bit breezy. Northerly winds bring in cooler, more seasonable air. Temperatures this morning are around 50 degrees and won’t warm much throughout the day, with highs only reaching the low 50s. That’s much closer to what we would expect for late October.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, and we may see a few stray showers this afternoon, especially across the Northwoods. There is another chance for scattered showers overnight, with a few potentially lingering into early tomorrow morning. Once again, rain chances will be focused mainly across the north. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds.

The cooldown will be short-lived, as temperatures climb back above average starting Tuesday. It will be breezy, with winds shifting out of the south. Highs will return to near 60 degrees Tuesday, with some locations potentially reaching 70 on Wednesday.

Another round of rain is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is anticipated. After the rain moves through, skies will begin to clear, leaving partly cloudy conditions by kickoff at Lambeau Field for the Packers-Panthers game. Highs will reach the mid-60s before temperatures drop to around 60 degrees by kickoff.

Highs will remain in the 60s through the weekend, with a chance for scattered showers on Halloween.