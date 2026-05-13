A brief cooldown

Yesterday afternoon, we enjoyed temperatures in the 70s across much of the area, but a cold front has passed, and temperatures will drop back below average today. Highs this afternoon range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour before calming down tonight.

Skies remain mostly cloudy today, with some clearing beginning later in the day. With mostly clear skies overnight, temperatures will fall back into the 30s, so frost is possible tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with highs returning to the 60s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday night and continues into the first half of Friday. Light rain and a few thunderstorms are possible.

We continue to warm up toward the end of the week, with temperatures in the 80s possible this weekend.

Sunday into the start of next week brings another chance for rain and storms.