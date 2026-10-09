A brief break from fall weather

Today will be another beautiful fall day, with comfortable highs in the upper 60s, about 5 degrees above average. Skies will be mostly clear this morning, with a few more clouds moving in this afternoon. Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Tonight, a warm front will begin lifting into the area, bringing increasing clouds and perhaps a few isolated, light showers. Most of us will stay dry, though. The clouds, combined with southerly winds, will keep temperatures mild overnight, with lows only dipping into the upper 50s.

By Saturday morning, the clouds will clear, setting the stage for a sunny, summer-like day. Strong southerly winds behind the warm front will usher in warmer air, pushing highs into the low 80s. Gusts could approach 30 miles per hour, making for a breezy day. Temperatures will climb nearly 20 degrees above average for early October, making it feel more like July, thankfully, without the high humidity!

The beautiful weather continues Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Winds will remain breezy but won't be nearly as strong as Saturday.

It's shaping up to be fantastic weather for the Packers-Bears game, with sunny skies expected from the start of tailgating through the final quarter. Temperatures should be around 73 degrees at kickoff.

Monday will bring a gradual return to more typical fall weather. Although temperatures will remain above average Monday, a cold front will move through, bringing more clouds and a chance for light showers. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back closer to 60 degrees, setting the stage for cooler fall weather through the rest of the week.