A beautiful stretch of summer weather

After a cold front swept through northeast Wisconsin, bringing severe weather, including two tornadoes, much quieter and more comfortable conditions are settling in.

High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s, while dew points continue to fall through the morning and afternoon as drier air moves in. Expect plenty of sunshine early, with a few clouds developing late this morning into the early afternoon. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Skies will gradually clear again tonight.

It will be a breezy day, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

The pleasant stretch continues through the rest of the workweek, with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs will warm from the mid-70s today into the low 80s by Friday, making for an excellent finish to the week.