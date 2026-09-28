A beautiful September day

The work week is going to get off to a great start. There may be some patchy fog early this morning, but that will lift as temperatures warm. We’ll also have a few early clouds, but by this afternoon, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. The sunshine will help temperatures climb above average, with highs in the low to mid-70s. It’s going to be a beautiful day, so take some time to get outside.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to drop to around 50 degrees. More patchy fog may develop Tuesday morning.

As we wake up Tuesday, clouds will begin to increase. Skies will become partly cloudy by late morning and mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Despite the increasing cloud cover, temperatures will remain above average, with highs again in the low to mid-70s.

The clouds are moving in ahead of a cold front, which will bring rain beginning Tuesday night. The front will slowly move across northeast Wisconsin throughout Wednesday, making for a fairly rainy day. Some showers may linger into Thursday. Rainfall totals could reach around half an inch, with some locations receiving closer to one inch.

Clouds will linger Thursday before sunshine returns for the end of the week and the weekend.

Behind the front, temperatures will begin to feel more fall-like as we start October, with highs in the 60s for the second half of the week.