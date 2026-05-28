A beautiful end to May

We’re heading into a beautiful stretch of weather. Sunshine will dominate the forecast today, with afternoon highs settling into the low 70s, right around seasonal averages. A steady northeast breeze will keep conditions feeling a bit cooler compared to the warmth we’ve experienced over the past few days.

By tomorrow, winds shift back out of the southwest, allowing warmer air to return. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, the forecast remains very pleasant through the next week, with highs generally ranging from the 70s to the 80s along with plenty of sunshine. It’s shaping up to be an excellent stretch of weather to spend time outdoors.