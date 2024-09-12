A beautiful day for some playoff baseball

Thursday will be the hottest day of the month so far with highs reaching the mid/upper 80s.

We're still tracking wildfire smoke throughout the area, but it does not look like it will affect air quality in northeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be sliding down into the low 60s, allowing for ideal conditions for the Timber Rattlers' playoff game tonight.

Friday will be similarly warm with highs in the low 80s.

Chances for rain pick up on Saturday night going into early Sunday and could last into the early afternoon which could affect the Packers' home opener.

Early next week out temperatures will settle into the lows 80s with mostly sunny skies.