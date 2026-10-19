A beautiful, but warm, October week

After a beautiful weekend, the stretch of pleasant fall weather continues this week. One noticeable change will be lighter winds. Gusts topped 30 miles per hour over the weekend, but winds will settle down as we kick off the workweek. A southerly breeze will help keep temperatures above average for mid to late-October.

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-60s, around 10 degrees above normal. Expect plenty of sunshine, with some passing high clouds drifting through during the afternoon.

The mild weather sticks around through the week, making it a great time to enjoy fall activities outdoors. Afternoon highs will generally reach the upper 60s, with a few spots potentially climbing into the low 70s. That’s roughly 10 to 15 degrees above average, as typical highs for this time of year are in the mid-50s. Morning temperatures will be slightly above average as well with lows throughout the 40s.

Rain won’t be much of a concern this week, as dry conditions and abundant sunshine are expected to dominate the forecast. The one thing to watch for is patchy morning fog, which could develop at times throughout the week.