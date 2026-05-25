A 90 degree May day?

Temperatures continue to climb today. Breezy southwest winds will help boost us into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, and while a few isolated showers are possible, most of us will stay dry.

Tomorrow gets even warmer, with highs climbing near 90 degrees across the area. Skies will stay mostly sunny for much of the day, but scattered thunderstorms will move through during the late afternoon and early evening. These storms are arriving with a cold front, and while the front will make us cooler compared to tomorrow’s 90-degree heat, we’ll still stay warm with highs in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

The rest of the week also brings plenty of sunshine.