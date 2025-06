We're beginning the second half of June with highs in the low 80s.

Partly sunny during the day while storms chances pick up later tonight.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather for much of NEW with chances for strong winds and possible hail.

There are more chances for thunderstorms throughout the week while our highs hover at or above normal.

Severe weather is possible during the week.

A much warmer weekend ahead is expected to include highs in the mid 80s.