80s are a treat! What's the trick?!

High temperatures made it into the 80s on Tuesday! This was HUGE for Northeast Wisconsin! Not only was did this knock out all record highs for October 29th, but this was also the latest 80-degree temp on record. The old record was October 23, 1899.

We have more warmth in store for our neighborhoods today! With gusty southerly winds overnight, our temperatures remained near 70 degrees. Our highs temperatures will climb near 80 degrees again - breaking more records!

A cold front moves across the state throughout the evening. This is bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and eventually cooler temperatures.

Two inches of rain is possible before the system clears.

Thursday comes with CHILLY temperatures. Our highs will be in the low 50s throughout the area. This is paired with gusty northerly winds too.

Sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday. There is more rain in the forecast for next week.