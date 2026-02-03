30s are on the way

Sunny skies are expected to continue into Wednesday with similar highs in the low/mid 20s.
We should expect light snow and highs into the 30s ahead of the weekend.
Anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 inches of snow could fall between early Thursday and early Friday.
Early next week will see our highs reach the 30s as we slowly warm up through the first half of February.
