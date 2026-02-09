30s and a wintery mix

Temperatures are starting off fairly mild this morning, in the upper 20s, and will gradually warm into the mid-30s by this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, keeping conditions generally quiet.

Overnight, a light wintry mix is expected to develop, mainly across northern counties. Precipitation may begin as rain or freezing rain before transitioning to snow later in the night. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for these northern areas, though snowfall totals are expected to remain light.

Even with limited accumulation, roads could become slick at times, especially on untreated surfaces and during the overnight and early morning hours.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, skies will turn partly cloudy with highs once again reaching the mid-30s. Winds will increase, with gusts near 20 miles per hour, adding a chill to the air.