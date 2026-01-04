2026's first weekend bringing more snow

After another day of light snow, Saturday night will be clear of precipitation, although lows will be in the single digits with wind chills dipping below zero.

More snow is expected late on Sunday, especially further north where some areas could get between 3-6 inches.

Others in the Fox Valley may get between 1-3 inches while southern neighborhoods are expected to get less snow and more of a wintry mix.

Warmer highs in the 30s are expected during the upcoming week.