Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

2026's first weekend bringing more snow

Avi's forecast
2026's first weekend bringing more snow
Posted

After another day of light snow, Saturday night will be clear of precipitation, although lows will be in the single digits with wind chills dipping below zero.
More snow is expected late on Sunday, especially further north where some areas could get between 3-6 inches.
Others in the Fox Valley may get between 1-3 inches while southern neighborhoods are expected to get less snow and more of a wintry mix.
Warmer highs in the 30s are expected during the upcoming week.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids