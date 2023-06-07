'We can bring this country back': Pence announces White House run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has officially announced he's running for president in 2024.

In a campaign video posted to Twitter, Pence touted his previous roles as a congressman, governor and vice president, saying he's proud of the work he's done for this country. But he took a stab at the president and state of the nation today.

"Today our country's in a lot of trouble. President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad. The American dream is being crushed under runaway inflation, wages are dropping, recession is looming, our Southern border is under siege, and the enemies of freedom are on a march around the world," Pence said.

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

The former vice president promised to secure borders, revive the economy and get back on a path to a balanced budget.

"We can bring this country back," Pence said.

He leaned on his roots, saying he's the grandson of an Irish immigrant, and that his "family has lived the American dream."

Pence's announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise. After teasing a run, the former vice president filed paperwork on Monday to enter the race for the nation's top job.

Pence joined Scripps News for an interview last month, saying that while the American people may know him, he's not known well.

"If I become a candidate for president, one of my aspirations would be that people would not only know my story of public service, the totality of it, and the battles I fought as a conservative in the House and statehouse in Indiana and as vice president. But they also know that at the end of the day, I'm a small town guy from southern Indiana, raised by a combat veteran, the grandson of an immigrant, somebody that grew up in a family that lived the American dream," Pence told Scripps News.

Pence is joining and already-crowded Republican field for president in 2024. His run will also prompt a rare showdown between two former running mates as he goes up against former President Donald Trump.

