Warming shelters opening across Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — We are experiencing some incredibly cold temperatures here in Northeast Wisconsin, and for people who need a warm and safe place to go during the cold snap, there are warming shelters across our area with their doors wide open.

Here is a list of some of those resources:

Brown County shelters:

Freedom House



2997 St. Anthony Dr., Green Bay

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 432-4646

House of Hope



1660 Christina St., Green Bay

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(920) 884-6740

Manitowoc Warming Shelter



502 N. 8th St., Manitowoc

Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(920) 629-5820

New Community Shelter



301 Mather Street, Green Bay

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 437-3766

Oneida Family Fitness



2640 W Point Rd., Green Bay

Open to Oneida members, descendants, and their families.

When overnight temperatures are -30 degrees

(920) 490-3730

Salvation Army Green Bay



626 Union Court, Green Bay

Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero

(920) 497-7053

St. John’s Ministries - Men’s Shelter



411 St. John St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 436-9344

St. John’s Ministries - Women’s Shelter



700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 857-9587

St. John’s Ministries - Micah Center



612 Stuart St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 617-8700

St. John’s Ministries - Wellspring



700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

Fond Du Lac County shelters:

Holy Family Warming Shelter



73 E. 1st St., Fond du Lac

Open Nov. 1 through April 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(920) 921-0580

St. Katharine Drexel Shelter



358 N. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 922-8122

Outagamie County shelters:

Pillars Adult Shelter



1928 W. College Ave., Appleton

Open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(920) 734-9192

Pillars Adult & Family Shelter



400 N. Division St., Appleton

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 734-9192

Salvation Army Fox Cities



130 E. North St., Appleton

Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero

(920) 734-3324

Shawano County shelters:

SAM's House Emergency Center



105 E Richmond St., Shawano

Guest check in is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m.

Check out is at 8:00 a.m.

Resource center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

(715) 851-7252

Sheboygan County shelters:

St. Luke United Methodist Church



623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan

Open daily

Arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Check out is at 8:00 a.m.

(920) 395-3990

Winnebago County shelters:

Day by Day Shelter



420 Ceape Ave., Oshkosh

Open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(920) 203-4865

Menasha Public Library



440 1st St., Menasha

Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday - check availability

(920) 967-3690

Neenah Public Library



240 E Wisconsin Ave., Neenah

Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(920) 886-6315

Omro Public Library



405 E Huron St., Omro

Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

(920) 685-7016

Oshkosh Public Library



106 Washington Ave., Oshkosh

Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(920) 236-5203

St. Paul Lutheran Church



200 N Commercial St., Neenah

Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

this location opens if the temperature is 10 degrees or colder.

(920) 725-3961

Winneconne Public Library



31 S 2nd St., Winneconne

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(920) 582-7091



Door County shelters:

Senior Resource Center



916 N 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay

Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Crucial to call ahead for specific winter hours

(920) 746-2542

Sturgeon Bay Fire Department



656 S Oxford Ave., Sturgeon Bay

Open 24 hours

(920) 746-2916

All Door County Libraries



Branches in:

Baileys Harbor Egg Harbor Ephraim Fish Creek Forestville Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Sturgeon Bay Washington Island

Shelters are open during operating hours. You can check those hours here .

Please note, some of these shelters do have a wait list. To get more information on availability, you can call the shelter nearest to you.

You can also dial 211 or visit their website here .

If you are spending long periods of time outdoors, it is important to look out for signs of hypothermia when you're exposed to cold temperatures. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a full list of signs to look out for.

For more information on how to prepare for winter storm safety and cold weather, the American Red Cross has tips you can find here.