Warming shelters opening across Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — We are experiencing some incredibly cold temperatures here in Northeast Wisconsin, and for people who need a warm and safe place to go during the cold snap, there are warming shelters across our area with their doors wide open.
Here is a list of some of those resources:
Brown County shelters:
- 2997 St. Anthony Dr., Green Bay
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 432-4646
- 1660 Christina St., Green Bay
- Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- (920) 884-6740
- 502 N. 8th St., Manitowoc
- Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- (920) 629-5820
- 301 Mather Street, Green Bay
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 437-3766
- 2640 W Point Rd., Green Bay
- Open to Oneida members, descendants, and their families.
- When overnight temperatures are -30 degrees
- (920) 490-3730
- 626 Union Court, Green Bay
- Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero
- (920) 497-7053
St. John’s Ministries - Men’s Shelter
- 411 St. John St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 436-9344
St. John’s Ministries - Women’s Shelter
- 700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 857-9587
St. John’s Ministries - Micah Center
- 612 Stuart St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 617-8700
St. John’s Ministries - Wellspring
- 700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
Fond Du Lac County shelters:
- 73 E. 1st St., Fond du Lac
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- (920) 921-0580
- 358 N. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 922-8122
Outagamie County shelters:
- 1928 W. College Ave., Appleton
- Open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- (920) 734-9192
Pillars Adult & Family Shelter
- 400 N. Division St., Appleton
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 734-9192
- 130 E. North St., Appleton
- Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero
- (920) 734-3324
Shawano County shelters:
- 105 E Richmond St., Shawano
- Guest check in is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m.
- Check out is at 8:00 a.m.
- Resource center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- (715) 851-7252
Sheboygan County shelters:
St. Luke United Methodist Church
- 623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan
- Open daily
- Arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Check out is at 8:00 a.m.
- (920) 395-3990
Winnebago County shelters:
- 420 Ceape Ave., Oshkosh
- Open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- (920) 203-4865
- 440 1st St., Menasha
- Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday - check availability
- (920) 967-3690
- 240 E Wisconsin Ave., Neenah
- Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- (920) 886-6315
- 405 E Huron St., Omro
- Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- (920) 685-7016
- 106 Washington Ave., Oshkosh
- Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- (920) 236-5203
- 200 N Commercial St., Neenah
- Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- this location opens if the temperature is 10 degrees or colder.
- (920) 725-3961
- 31 S 2nd St., Winneconne
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- (920) 582-7091
Door County shelters:
- 916 N 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay
- Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Crucial to call ahead for specific winter hours
- (920) 746-2542
Sturgeon Bay Fire Department
- 656 S Oxford Ave., Sturgeon Bay
- Open 24 hours
- (920) 746-2916
All Door County Libraries
- Branches in:
- Baileys Harbor
- Egg Harbor
- Ephraim
- Fish Creek
- Forestville
- Sister Bay-Liberty Grove
- Sturgeon Bay
- Washington Island
- Shelters are open during operating hours. You can check those hours here.
Please note, some of these shelters do have a wait list. To get more information on availability, you can call the shelter nearest to you.
You can also dial 211 or visit their website here.
If you are spending long periods of time outdoors, it is important to look out for signs of hypothermia when you're exposed to cold temperatures. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a full list of signs to look out for.
For more information on how to prepare for winter storm safety and cold weather, the American Red Cross has tips you can find here.