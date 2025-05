Several counties in northeast Wisconsin are in a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday.

From the NBC26 Weather Center, a Tornado Watch has been issued until 5/15 10:00PM. For more information, head to https://t.co/djrJ3zUyU9 pic.twitter.com/QiszLi9O4f — NBC 26 News (@NBC26) May 15, 2025

NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland gave an update beginning at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Continue to stay with NBC 26 for the latest updates.