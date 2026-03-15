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PHOTOS: The Blizzard of '26 has arrived

See photos from around northeast Wisconsin as a major winter storm hits the upper midwest.

Have some scenic photos from the winter storm? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.

Blizzard March 2026 Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 March 2026 blizzard Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 Fond du Lac March blizzard 2026 Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 image000002.JPG Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26 downtown sturgeon bay.png Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.Photo by: NBC 26

PHOTOS: The Blizzard of '26 has arrived

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  • Fond du Lac March blizzard 2026
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Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
Downtown Sturgeon Bay on the morning of Sunday, March 15, 2026.Have some photos from the Blizzard of '26? We'd love to see them! Email your pics to news@nbc26.com.NBC 26
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