NBC 26 welcomes Meteorologist Jordan Brennan to morning team

GREEN BAY — NBC 26 is proud to welcome Meteorologist Jordan Brennan to our weekday morning family.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, Jordan will be featured from 5 to 7 a.m., Monday through Friday on NBC 26 Today.

She was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. Her passion for weather began when she was 10 years old, when she experienced her first hurricane, an event that sparked her dream of becoming a meteorologist. From that point on, she spent her free time learning everything she could about the weather, even having her family film her presenting forecasts during major weather events.

Jordan attended Florida State University, where she earned a degree in meteorology. While at FSU, she was actively involved in several campus organizations, including FSU Weather. Through her work there, she gained valuable experience delivering live weather coverage for Tallahassee, the Southeast, and national forecasts. Her time at FSU also taught her how to forecast and present a wide range of weather events.

When she's not forecasting the weather, Jordan enjoys running, cooking, reading, exploring new places, and spending time with family and friends.

