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Governor Evers declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

tony evers
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Gov. Tony Evers
tony evers
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Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in response to severe winter weather. The order continues through Monday, March 16.

Evers declared the state of emergency Saturday.

"These severe weather conditions may create blizzard conditions, causing widespread and significant damage throughout the State, including power outages and dangerous travel conditions," Evers says in the executive order.

The state of emergency directs state agencies to assist in response and recovery, places a call to active duty Wisconsin National Guard Troops if aid is necessary, and authorizes the Adjutant General to use personnel as needed.

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