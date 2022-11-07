Beaver Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse

On November 7–8, 2022, the full November Beaver Moon will be totally eclipsed and turn red!

The Moon does not have any light of its own, it shines because its surface reflects sunlight. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon and cuts off the Moon's light supply. When this happens, the surface of the Moon takes on a reddish glow instead of going completely dark.

The moon is set to pull off a disappearing act early Tuesday morning, and those who miss it will have to wait three years for another chance to see something like it again.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America. Uranus is set to be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star, at that time too.

The eclipse’s totality will last nearly 90 minutes – from 4:16 am to 5:41am CT. According to scientists with Nasa, the moon will be 242,740 miles away from Earth.

There are 7 stages of a total lunar eclipse:

Penumbral eclipse begins: This begins when the penumbral part of Earth's shadow starts moving over the Moon. This phase is not easily seen by the naked eye.

Partial eclipse begins: Earth's shadow starts covering the Moon, making the eclipse more visible.

: Earth's shadow completely leaves the Moon's surface. Penumbral eclipse ends: At this point, the eclipse ends and Earth's shadow completely moves away from the Moon.

Observers can improve their viewing with binoculars and telescopes.

Tuesday’s will be the second total lunar eclipse this year, after one in May.