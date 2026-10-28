ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Village of Ashwaubenon is recognizing NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland for three decades of service to Northeast Wisconsin.

The village issued a proclamation honoring Cameron for his 30 years at NBC 26, highlighting his work providing weather forecasts and information to viewers throughout the region.

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Ashwaubenon honors Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland for 30 years at NBC 26

The proclamation also recognizes Moreland’s community involvement through his Three Degree Guarantee. The program has raised nearly $250,000 for charitable organizations.

Cameron said receiving the recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from Ashwaubenon, the community NBC 26 calls home.

"This is fantastic, from the Village of Ashwaubenon which holds a near and dear spot in my heart," Cameron said. "Its people. Its climate. Its geography. Just to name a few. And we've been here 30 years now coming up in a couple weeks."

Moreland is also set to receive proclamations from state Sen. Jamie Wall and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.