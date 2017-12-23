NBC26 Storm Shield Weather Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Weather Forecast

Cameron Moreland
58 mins ago

Say good bye to the 30s...in fact we will not see highs above freezing for the rest of the year!! FRIGID air will overspread the state this weekend & especially next week. Expect quiet & colder weather for Saturday!! If you are going to Lambeau for the Packers game Saturday evening.....look for temps in the single digits with wind chills at or below zero.

Some light snow or flurries will develop ahead a cold front on Christmas Eve.  Behind the front arctic will come surging into the area with highs will struggling to reach zero early next week!!  With highs only in the single digits for Christmas Day, in the forecast, this will be the coldest Christmas for the area since 2000!

With highs at or below zero.....you know overnight lows will be FRIGID!!  Temps will drop into the teens below zero Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday morning!!  In fact....we have the potential to see out coldest temps in 3-4 years!!!

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top