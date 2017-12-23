NBC26 Storm Shield Weather Forecast

Some light snow or flurries will develop ahead a cold front on Christmas Eve. Behind the front arctic will come surging into the area with highs will struggling to reach zero early next week!! With highs only in the single digits for Christmas Day, in the forecast, this will be the coldest Christmas for the area since 2000!

With highs at or below zero.....you know overnight lows will be FRIGID!! Temps will drop into the teens below zero Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday morning!! In fact....we have the potential to see out coldest temps in 3-4 years!!!