Usher had us singing 'Yeah!' at star-studded Super Bowl halftime show

The halftime show at the Super Bowl was an epic Atlanta showdown for the millennial crowd, packed with energy, nostalgia, and a medley of songs to make us all scream “YEAH!”

Usher rocked the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, bringing along a star-studded lineup including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri for an unforgettable performance.

He kicked off the show in an all-white bedazzled suit with his 2004 hit "Caught Up," followed by crowd favorites "Superstar" and "Love in This Club." Then, Alicia Keys joined him onstage with "If I Ain't Got You," as the duo belted out the first line of their iconic hit "My Boo."

Then Jermaine Dupri popped out before we got to hear one of his all-time favorites, “Confessions,” followed by Will.i.am performing “OMG."

And they brought the house down as Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris closed the show with a high-energy performance of "Yeah!"

The singer, who has enjoyed a thriving Las Vegas residency for two years, now gears up for a North American tour "USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE" following his new album released Friday titled "Coming Home."

SEE MORE: Usher announces 2024 'Past Present Future' hits tour

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com