US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman senator, dies at 90

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died at the age of 90.

Born Dianne Goldman in San Francisco on June 22, 1933, Feinstein was California's senior and longest-serving woman senator, and was known for her independence and dedication to finding practical solutions for both California and the nation.

Since her election to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein has led efforts to enhance car fuel efficiency, advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and gay marriage, championed environmental preservation, co-founded the AMBER Alert network, fought against border drug tunnels, and fought for improved water infrastructure for Californians.

"Dianne’s more than 30 years in the Senate reflect a life of service to her state of California and our nation. We are praying for her family, staff and all who knew and loved her," Sen. Rick Scott said following the announcement of her death.

In 1969, Feinstein was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, becoming its first female president. After Mayor George Moscone's assassination in 1978, she became San Francisco's first female mayor.

In the Senate, she was among California's first two female senators, the first woman to lead the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary committee’s top Democrat.

Feinstein was also a major supporter of gun control legislation, and while she had announced in February that she was not going to run for reelection in 2024, she said she would serve out the remainder of her term and continue to fight the epidemic of gun violence.

"That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years," she said then.

While her death was confirmed, the details on how she died were not announced.

Last month she was hospitalized after suffering a "minor fall" at her home, and her spokesperson said she went home shortly after and was "doing well."

In May, Feinstein's spokesperson stated she faced complications from her shingles diagnosis. Despite this, she returned to the Senate floor.

These health issues had prompted concerns from many, including some members of her own party, to call for her resignation.

