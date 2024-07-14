'We are all humans': Melania Trump reacts after husband's assassination attempt

Former first lady Melania Trump encouraged Americans to “ascend above the hate” and thanked everyone for their support following the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted to X on Sunday, she said, “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

The former president said he was struck in his right ear with a bullet when a shooter opened fire at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, but added that he is fine after getting medical attention.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," he said on Truth Social Sunday.

RELATED STORY | Trump calls for Americans to 'stand united' after assassination attempt

The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents shortly after he began to fire from an “elevated position outside of the rally venue,” killing one rally attendee and critically injuring two others.

Melania referred to the suspected shooter as a “monster” who recognized her husband as a “political machine” rather than a human.

“We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities,” she said in her statement. “And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm.”

RELATED STORY | Reactions pour in as lawmakers, President Biden speak after shooting at Trump rally