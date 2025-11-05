Shakeup begins: NYC fire commissioner to leave following Mamdani mayoral win

There’s already a major shakeup in New York City, just one day after Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election.

Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker announced Wednesday that he will step down next month.

He did not mention Mamdani in his statement, but thanked Mayor Eric Adams, who appointed him to the position.

"We empowered the brave men and women who keep our city safe, bringing fire-related deaths to a historic low," he said.

Mamdani has not said who he plans to appoint as fire commissioner when he takes office on Jan. 1. However, he did introduce his transition leadership team on Wednesday, which is made up entirely of women.

During the announcement, he promised to fulfill his campaign promises of making the city a better and more affordable place to live.

"Over 2 million New Yorkers cast their ballots. Whether they were the more than million who supported this campaign or the others who supported someone else or whether they felt too disappointed by the political process to participate at all, I will work every day to honor the trust that I will now hold," Mamdani said.