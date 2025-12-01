No Real ID? TSA will soon charge $45 for extra security screenings

The Transportation Security Administration will charge passengers $45 for traveling without a Real ID or passport starting Feb. 1, marking a significant increase from the initially announced $18 fee.

The agency has said the fee would help cover costs associated with enhanced screenings, including software and staffing. It would also fund technology used to verify passengers’ biographic and biometric information.

"This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer," said Adam Stahl, senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for the agency. "The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially miss flights

Officials said flyers can pay the fee online before arriving at security checkpoints and will receive an email confirmation to present to TSA officers. Passengers who don't pay in advance will be removed from the security line to complete a verification process that could take up to 30 minutes.

According to the TSA, more than 94% of passengers use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification.

Real ID requirements have been in effect since May, requiring travelers to present either a Real ID-compliant driver's license, enhanced driver's license, or acceptable alternative such as a passport for domestic flights.

