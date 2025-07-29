No credible threat found after Frontier crew discovers threatening notes

Threatening notes were discovered on a Frontier flight from Seattle to Denver on Monday, but authorities later found no credible threat, the airline told Scripps News.

Frontier crew members discovered the two notes during the flight, prompting a response from law enforcement when the plane landed.

The airport described the incident as a “bomb threat” in a statement to Scripps News. FBI Denver confirmed it was investigating but said nothing concerning was found.

Passengers were ultimately allowed to deplane without any issues. They were transported by bus to the terminal while authorities conducted a security sweep of the aircraft.

It's unclear who wrote the notes or how long they had been on he plane.

This was the second security incident at the Denver airport in the past few days. On Saturday, a landing gear issue forced an American Airlines plane to abort takeoff. Frantic video in the aftermath showed passengers evacuating the plane as flames and smoke poured from the plane's underbelly.