Newborn baby found abandoned on NYC subway platform

A newborn baby was found wrapped in a blanket at the Penn Station subway station in New York on Monday morning, numerous local news outlets reported.

According to WABC, the child was found at the bottom of a staircase leading to a train platform.

The baby was reportedly taken to a local hospital where their description was described as stabled.

In a statement obtained by WABC, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called the discovery the “Miracle on 34th Street,” and thanked New York Police Department officers for caring for the child.

Investigators have not released information about any individual who may have left the baby in the subway.

New York has a law that allows a parent to surrender a newborn up to 30 days old anonymously and without fear of prosecution, but only if the child is left in a safe and appropriate location, such as a hospital, staffed police station or firehouse.