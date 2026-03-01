3 US service members killed as Iran retaliates after strikes on Khamenei

Three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iran, U.S. Central Command said.

It was not immediately clear where the service members were stationed. Their identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin. They are the first U.S. casualties since the military launched its operation against Iran.

The casualties come as Iran retaliates against Israel and the United States following strikes that killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At least eight people were killed in Israel after an Iranian rocket struck a village in central Israel. Iranian drones have also targeted Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

BREAKING: At least eight people have been killed in an Iranian rocket attack Beit Shemesh, a village in central Israel. @scrippsnews pic.twitter.com/6BWGK8q7ZD — jasonbellini (@jasonbellini) March 1, 2026

Trump had warned Iran against further retaliation, saying it would be met with a “force that has never been seen before.”

Trump also said heavy bombing would “continue uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world.”

The major combat operation, Trump said, is intended to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

He also appealed to the Iranian people, saying he hopes members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and police forces will “peacefully merge with the Iranian patriots” to bring about change in the country.