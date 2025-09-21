Memorial to honor Charlie Kirk's life and legacy scheduled Sunday in Arizona

A public memorial titled “Building a Legacy Remembering Charlie Kirk” is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The event — scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET — is being organized by Turning Point USA and aims to honor Kirk’s life and legacy. Scripps News will stream the memorial services live.



Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

According to Turning Point USA's website, a list of guest speakers includes U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Kirk's wife, Erika, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and more.

State Farm Stadium has a capacity of more than 63,000 people and — if needed — overflow seating will also be available at the nearby Desert Diamond Arena, which can hold 20,000 people. Attendees should expect TSA-level screenings and no bags will be allowed.

Kirk, a conservative political influencer and long-time ally of President Trump, was shot and killed earlier this month while speaking at a Utah Valley University event in Orem, Utah. He was 31 years old.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a right-wing political nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses across the U.S. — making him a major figure and voice within the young conservative movement, with millions of followers across his various social media platforms.

Kirk often engaged in spirited and sometimes testy debates with people from different sides of the political aisle. He was recently invited as one of the first guests on California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's podcast, with the two discussing a wide range of political topics and their different views on the direction of the country. He was also front-and-center at the inauguration of President Donald Trump earlier this year and has frequently appeared alongside Republican politicians at rallies and fundraising events.

Kirk's stop at Utah Valley University was part of his "The American Comeback Tour," where he engaged students through political debates under tents branded with phrases like "Prove Me Wrong." Kirk's events attracted hundreds of attendees while his social media videos of interactions with participants have garnered tens of millions of views online.

The events, however, were both widely attended and widely protested by people who disagreed with his takes on hot-button issues like abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and the Black Lives Matter movement.