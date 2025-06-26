Anna Wintour stepping aside as editor-in-chief of Vogue

Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief for the last 37 years, is leaving the top role at the monthly fashion magazine.

According to reports from multiple outlets, Wintour announced she would step aside during a staff meeting on Wednesday, June 25. Publisher Condé Nast has confirmed that it will search for a new head of U.S. editorial content at the magazine.

Wintour will stay on board as global editorial director at Vogue and as chief content officer for Condé Nast. The new head of U.S. editorial will report to her.

Wintour became editor-in-chief at Vogue in 1988, where she immediately began pushing the boundaries of both fashion and magazine publishing. Her decision to put celebrities on the cover of "the fashion bible" signaled a new direction for the entire industry.

As chief content officer, Wintour will continue to hold editorial oversight for nearly all of Condé Nast's magazines, including Bon Appétit, Glamour, GQ and Wired. She will also continue to oversee the annual Met Gala in New York City.