Maryland high school students return to classes after deadly shooting

Students at Joppatowne High School — just outside of Baltimore, Md. — returned to school on Thursday for the first time since last Friday's deadly shooting there.

The school district implemented some changes meant to ensure student safety — however, parents were still concerned.

Scripps News Baltimore spoke to a parent and grandparent as they dropped their kids off for a day of classes.

Like everyone, they're hoping there won't ever be a repeat of what happened last week.

"You just got to go in there and try to get back to what is now your new norm," said Denita Wells, a Joppatowne High School grandparent.

That's what Wells told her 10th grade granddaughter before dropping her off for class.

The tragedy was especially tough on Wells' granddaughter because she grew up with Warren Grant — he is the 15-year-old who was shot and killed in one of the school's bathrooms.

The suspected gunman has since been arrested. He was also a student at the school.

"She said he was a good guy. He did no harm to her. He was always friendly," said Wells.

Only sophomores and seniors were scheduled to return on Thursday, with school letting out three hours early.

Sheriff's deputies and grief counselors were on site for extra security and support.

As a parent, Bonnie Groncki still has many unanswered questions.

"The teachers here, it's nobody's fault here, but so many things went wrong and nobody really talked about that. I'm waiting for the many phone calls that come. I'm waiting for the phone call that says there's a meeting, so you can ask so many questions," said Groncki.

Some changes are already in effect.

The district said new lockers would be installed next week.

Students aren't allowed to carry backpacks to school until then. Also there's a new policy going into effect September 13 banning bags from school athletic events.

Groncki believes the temporary book bag rule is an inconvenience.

"My daughter today had to leave her backpack in the car with all her books and is upset about if she is bringing the right stuff in because she can't carry her book bag, not even a purse big enough to put a computer in. Kids aren't carrying guns in their book bags," said Groncki.

All students return to Friday for a half-day, with full classes resuming as normal Monday.

This story was originally published by Jonathan Hunter at Scripps News Baltimore.