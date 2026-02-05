Lions fan files $100M lawsuit after he was allegedly punched by NFL player

The Detroit Lions fan who says he was punched by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is filing a $100+ million lawsuit against the player and others.

Ryan Kennedy and Marko Law Firm filed the $100 million defamation lawsuit against Metcalf, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Shannon Sharpe's Media company Shay Shay Media Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges that Ochocinco defamed Kennedy by claiming that Kennedy used a racial slur toward Metcalf and used another word toward Metcalf's mother.

Metcalf has never publicly said that a racial slur was used.

"I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech," Kennedy said during a press conference. "I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. Fifteen years season ticket holder for the Lions, I've never done that at all."

Kennedy had previously said that Metcalf was upset he used his full legal name, and in the press conference, Kennedy once again called Metcalf "DeKaylin."

“The N-Word is the most offensive and inflammatory racial slur in the English language. No other word expresses so much hatred and bigotry. Falsely accusing someone of using that word hurts not only the person falsely accused, but hurts every true victim of racial hatred and bigotry," Attorney Jon Marko said in a statement.

Attorneys for Kennedy said that the suit was only filed after the player and former players refused to recant statements made when given the opportunity.

"What kind of reasonable person, let alone a white man in 2025 here in downtown Detroit would go out and shout out the n-word across a field? That doesn’t make much sense now does it? But DK metcalf exploding that does make sense," said Attorney Gasper Stare.

Kennedy says the incident and the following podcast statements have had a significant impact on his life.

"I respect the NFL, its players of all races and cultures and I would never use nor publicly shout racial slurs or threatening language," said Kennedy. "What’s been said about me on national and international media is false and deeply hurtful. Being publicly labeled a racist based on something I did not say has caused serious damage to my family, business, reputation and has put my personal safety at risk."

When asked repeatedly by reporters what Kennedy did say before the altercation, attorneys declined giving a specific answer. Attorneys later insinuated the question helps to excuse the players behavior.